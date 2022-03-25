CM holds meeting with UAE Ministers

Stalin inaugurates T.N. pavilion at Dubai Expo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held discussions with United Arab Emirates Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at Dubai International Financial Centre on Friday on attracting investment to Tamil Nadu.

A release issued by the State government in Chennai said the discussions focussed on improving the ties between micro, small and medium enterprises in the UAE and Tamil Nadu, improving industrial climate and prospects for Tamil Nadu and the UAE in agriculture, food processing, textiles, jewellery and gems, electric vehicles, electronics, automobiles and spares, engineering and renewable energy.

“The Chief Minister explained the prevailing condition in Tamil Nadu that is favourable to business and invited both the Ministers of the United Arab Emirates to visit Tamil Nadu. He also invited them to send a delegation of investors to Tamil Nadu,” the release said. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu was present.

A senior official told The Hindu, “The important areas around which the talks were held were food processing industries, logistics park and investment in major infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.” Because of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, there was some sort of crisis in some of the West Asian countries, which were looking to India, the official said.

Replying to a question, the official said proposals for investment in Chennai and Coimbatore were also discussed. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Consul-General in Dubai Aman Puri and UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government were present at the meeting.

T.N. pavilion

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion at Dubai Expo. The pavilion showcases products made in the State. “Anyone who visits this pavilion would realise the comprehensive achievement by Tamil Nadu in various sectors,” Mr. Stalin said in his speech. He said his government would stand up for the Tamils and support them if they had any issue anywhere in the world.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin tweeted that music composer A.R. Rahman invited him to his studio to show him the composing of Mooppillaa Thamizhe Thaaye! Mr. Stalin’s family members also accompanied him.

Mr. Stalin also witnessed a visual treat about Tamil on the Burj Khalifa.