CM hands over various awards

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday presented Avvaiyar Award for 2022 to social worker Girija Kumarbabu at the Secretariat here in recognition of her services towards the welfare of women and children.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Secretary of Social Welfare Shambhu Kallolikar and senior officials were present.

The Avvaiyar Award includes an eight-gram gold medal, a cheque for ₹1 lakh, a shawl and a citation.

Mr. Stalin also handed over ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. M.G.R. Traditional Rice Variety Conservator Award’ for 2020-21 to S. Moorthy from Namakkal district, K. Ponnu Puthiyavan from Tirunelveli district and P. Lakshmi Devi from Tirunelveli district along with the cash prize.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy and senior officials were present. The Chief Minister also handed over awards to those who could not take part in the Republic Day celebrations in January this year to collect their awards and prizes.

V. Muthukrishnan from Sivaganga, S. Logith from Tiruchi, K. Asokan from Coimbatore and C. Sudha alias Pechiammal from Tiruppur received Anna Gallantry Award, each comprising a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a medal, an official release said.

S. Ramasamy a farmer from Salem district, received C. Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Intensification Award for obtaining the highest yield of paddy through rice Intensification method. The award included a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a medal,

Inspector of Police (Intelligence) M. Kumar from Vellore Zone and Sub Inspector of Police S. Chidambaram attached to Musiri Police Station received the Gandhi Adigal Police Medals, each of which includes a cheque for ₹40,000.

Though the above awards and medals were to have been handed over on Republic Day in Chennai, they “could not receive them due to COVID-19 pandemic”, the release said.

Mr. Stalin also handed over appointment orders to newly recruited staff for various posts in the Health Department in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials.

The CM also handed over appointment orders to a few officials, recruited in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana and senior officials were present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also handed over appointment orders to five newly recruited police personnel. A total of 9,831 Police Constables Grade II, 1,200 Fire Personnel and 119 personnel for Prisons and Correctional Services were recently recruited. Law Minister S. Regupathy, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials were present.