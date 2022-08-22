Chief Minister hands over awards

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award from the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai, to three scholars for the years 2020 to 2022.

While former Vice-Chancellor M. Rajendran received the award for 2020, K. Nedunchezhiyan received it for 2021. Since Jean-Luc Chevillard, a French national who has been selected for the award this year, could not attend the event, the award would be handed over to him later, an official release said.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were present. The Chief Minister also released 16 books during the event.

In another event, Mr. Stalin released a handbook on road safety, in the presence of Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials.