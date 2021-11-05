CM gives away welfare aid to members of Irula, Narikurava communities

Stalin visits their tenements in Poonjeri village, distributes house pattas

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday distributed house pattas and other welfare aid to members of the Irular and Narikurava communities, visiting their tenements in Poonjeri village near Thirukkazhukkundram in Chengalpattu district.

Ashwini, a member of the nomadic Narikurava community, had recently flagged the denial of dignity to her tribe after they were prevented from partaking food during Annadhanam at the Sthalasayanaperumal temple. Following this, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu partook of the feast with them, at the same temple, and at the time, Ms. Ashwini expressed her desire to meet the Chief Minister. She also highlighted the hardship faced by her community in the village.

“On the invitation extended by Ms. Ashwini and another woman, Bhavani, Mr. Stalin visited their tenements and interacted with their families,” an official release said. He also reviewed the basic amenities in the area and assured the residents that action would be taken to ensure that drinking water, electricity and road facilities are made available, and steps taken to improve their livelihood.

On Thursday, Mr. Stalin distributed pattas and community certificates in the village, and launched welfare schemes and development works, worth ₹4.53 crore.

House pattas were given away to 282 people from the Irula and Narikurava communities. Ration cards, electoral ID cards, community certificates and assistance from banks, among other things, were distributed among the people.

House pattas for plots, estimated to be worth ₹3.52 crore, were distributed under the Chief Minister’s Special Regularising Scheme. Six people were given orders for receiving old-age pension, 21 individuals got ration cards and 18 received electoral identity cards. As many as 88 people from the Irula community received ST community certificates and 34 members of the Narikurava community received MBC community certificates.

Twenty-five people received cards registering them in the Tamil Nadu Narikurava Welfare Board, 18 got orders for undergoing training to produce ornaments and 12 received loan assistance of ₹1 lakh each under the MUDRA scheme. Banks loans of ₹10,000 each was given to 33 people for undertaking small businesses.

Approval for implementing the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme in the area was given.

Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan, MP G. Selvam, Thiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji, officer on special duty in the Chief Minister’s special cell Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh and senior officials were present.