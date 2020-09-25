CM, Dy. CM and Stalin offer condolences

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. “CM Tamilnadu was shocked to hear of the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister of State for Railways @SureshAngadi_ ji. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members,” Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.

In his condolence message, Mr. Panneerselvam tweeted, “Saddened and shocked by the demise of Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Railways Shri.Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ ji. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may the Almighty give the strength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss.”

Mr. Stalin also expressed his condolences to the family of Suresh Angadi, who died after contracting the COVID-19 infection.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of MoS Railways Thiru. Suresh Angadi. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said.