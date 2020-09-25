Tamil Nadu

CM, Dy. CM and Stalin offer condolences

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. “CM Tamilnadu was shocked to hear of the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister of State for Railways @SureshAngadi_ ji. He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the grieved family members,” Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.

In his condolence message, Mr. Panneerselvam tweeted, “Saddened and shocked by the demise of Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Railways Shri.Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ ji. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and may the Almighty give the strength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss.”

Mr. Stalin also expressed his condolences to the family of Suresh Angadi, who died after contracting the COVID-19 infection.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of MoS Railways Thiru. Suresh Angadi. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 12:34:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-dy-cm-and-stalin-offer-condolences/article32689979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story