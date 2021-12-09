Tamil Nadu

CM distributes aid to kin of COVID victims

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed cheques for ₹50,000 each to the families of 10 persons who died due to COVID-19.

A total of 36,549 people have died of the infection in the State since March 2020, and the government has set aside ₹182.74 crore to provide ₹50,000 in aid to the bereaved families. The relief will also be provided to the families of those who die of COVID-19 in the future, an official release said.

The bereaved can apply for the aid on www.tn.gov.in with the death certificate, or through the e-seva centres in their localities.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated 44 projects of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, executed at a cost of ₹533.35 crore. He provided assistance of ₹25 lakh each to the families of two employees of the department who had lost their lives to COVID-19.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 12:27:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-distributes-aid-to-kin-of-covid-victims/article37905320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY