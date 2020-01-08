CM defends action taken on kolam issue

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that action was taken against those who drew kolam (with anti-CAA/NRC messages) in Chennai, because they chose to do it in front of others houses.

“If they had drawn kolam in front of their houses nobody would have questioned. They drew in front of others houses and the owners complained,” he said responding to Congress MLA J.G. Prince.

Asked about the arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan, the Chief Minister said those who address from the public platform should know what they are talking about. “Law has done its duty since he spoke about finishing off the Prime Minister. There is no vendetta,” he said.