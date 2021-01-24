Tamil Nadu

CM commissions elevated bridge across Sankarabarani

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday commissioned an elevated bridge across the river Sankarabarani at Thirukanji in Villianur commune.

The project was taken up at a cost estimate of ₹29.97 crore.

It was part of a slew of infrastructure upgrades to ease traffic congestion in the city and approach routes that include a four-lane highway between Mamallapuram and Puducherry, besides a four-lane road from Madagadipattu to Puducherry.

PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, S.V. Sugumaran, MLA of Mangalam, and officials also participated in the event.

