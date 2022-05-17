CM chairs meeting on flood mitigation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Chennai Flood Disaster Mitigation and Management Committee in the Secretariat in Chennai. Senior Ministers, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and committee head V. Thiruppugazh were present at the meeting. In October last year, the Tamil Nadu government had constituted the panel.
