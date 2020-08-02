Close to 1 lakh COVID-19 samples tested in Salem district

Close to 1 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested in the district, according to health department officials. Health department officials said that sufficient tests are being conducted in the district to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
According to officials, until July 31, 99,500 swab samples have been tested in the district.
On July 31 alone, 1,812 samples were tested and 123 persons tested positive. As on July 31, the district has 1,134 active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID care centres and till date, 3,622 cases have been reported in the district.
As many as 2,783 persons have been discharged.
As on Friday, there are 62 containment zones in the district and 30,869 persons are in these containment areas.
J. Nirmalson , Deputy Director of Health Services, said that sufficient tests are being conducted in the district.
He said that on an average, about 2,000 samples are being collected for tests per day and the positivity rate in the district was 5-7%.
