Clearing of weeds, slush from moat in Vellore Fort resumed

After a brief lull due to incessant showers last month, work on clearing the weeds from the moat in Vellore Fort resumed on Tuesday.

As part of the Smart City project undertaken by Vellore city Municipal Corporation, the work on sprucing up the moat and greening the surroundings of the Jalagandeswarar Temple inside the Fort was started in June this year.

This is part of a ₹33-crore plan to restore the Vellore fort. The weeds obstructed free flow of water in the moat and the structure had turned an eyesore for visitors. A private contractor was entrusted with the work to clear accumulated sand from the moat and ensure presence of water from all sides.

Barges deployed

This time, they have deployed barges brought from Chennai, for the cleaning work, with the earthmover equipment loaded on them. Four such equipment have been brought by the contractor for the purpose. This would help the workers clear the year-old slush stuck deep in the moat and facilitate easy removal of hyacinth, said workers at the spot.

Earlier, watercourse was cleared of weeds and slush near the Periyar park. The other side of the moat is full of water including domestic and commercial wastewater flowing from the other side of the Fort. Residents and commercial establishments misuse one side of the Fort to dump their wastes and shelter their cattle.

Sources from the ASI revealed that the once the work is completed, “water will automatically fill all four sides unlike it is happening now where water fills only when the area receives heavy rain.”

Residents, while appreciating the efforts to clean up the Fort and Jalagandeswarar Temple, complain that Vellore Municipal Corporation could do very little about domestic and commercial wastewater reaching the moat through the Nicholson Canal.

The Vellore Fort is a large 16th-century fort situated in the heart of the city. Built by Vijayanagara kings, it was the headquarters of the Aravidu Dynasty of the Vijayanagara empire. The fort is known for its grand ramparts, wide moat and robust masonry.