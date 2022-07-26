Class XII student found dead at home in Cuddalore

Police are investigating the cause of death of a Class XII student at Vriddachalam in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl studying in a private school was found dead at her house on Monday night. Subsequently, her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Vriddachalam General Hospital.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death. Initial reports suggest it may have been suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050).