Class 11 student in Vellore uses hydrogen to power bikes

A young aspirant scientist from Pennathur village has managed to power his father’s bike with a hydrogen-based device.

D. Devendiran, a class 11 student, displayed his project at a State-level science festival organised by Hindu Tamil Thisai at the Vellore Institute of Technology a couple of days ago.

The National Design and Research Forum (NDRF) will extend its support to the project, along with VIT University, said NDRF chairman Mylswamy Annadurai.

“Along with my sister, D. Shalini, who is in class 10, I have put my heart and soul into this project to make it successful,” said Devendiran. Both of them study at the Government Higher Secondary School in Pennathur village of Vellore district.

The total cost of the kit is ₹2,500 for two-wheelers with a two-stroke engine, and ₹500 for those with a four-stroke engine.

One quantum of fuel will enable the vehicle to run up to 25 km, and Devendiran said he is working on increasing the fuel efficiency of the device.

Depending on the evaluation, more emphasis would be given on research and development to take it to the next level, he said, brimming with confidence.

Electrolysis to isolate hydrogen

The team, along with their teacher-guides, N. Koteeswari and G. Manjula, developed a kit, which will be used in the process of isolating hydrogen from water mixed with salt.

Devendiran describes how it works: one litre of water mixed with three spoons of salt gets into the unit with zinc and aluminium plates to dissociate oxygen and hydrogen from the water. After the electrolysis process, the water stays in the fuel tank and hydrogen collects above. It would be transferred through tubes to the carburettor, which kickstarts the engine. A few corrections would be made before displaying them before experts at the National Design and Research Forum, says his school headmaster, I. Umadevan.

VIT Chancellor, G. Viswanathan told The Hindu that they would extend support to promote the research project from the young student-scientists to take the invention of a hydrogen-powered vehicle to the next level.

Such inventions may assure in breakthrough and provide the much-needed alternative to petrol, Mr. Viswanathan said.“I am happy that NDRF has offered their support for this project, which will prove to be very helpful for society,” he said.