Citroën exports Made-in-India electric vehicles to global markets

Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai flags off the first set of consignment that was sent to Indonesia from the Kamarajar Port

April 12, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
French carmaker Citroën has announced the commencement of exports of locally manufactured Ë-C3 to international markets, making it the first multinational carmaker in India to export electric vehicles (EVs) to global markets. The first set of consignment was sent to Indonesia from the Kamarajar Port.

Citroën said that this move is aligned with its global ambitions of democratising electric mobility to increase the adoption of sustainable and clean modes of transportation.

Aditya Jairaj, CEO and MD of Stellantis India, said, “India is not only a strategic market but also a major sourcing hub for vehicles, components, and mobility technologies within the Stellantis group. Commencing the export of the versatile ‘Made-In-India Citroën ë-C3’ electric vehicle to international customers is a validation of our engineering and developmental capabilities. We remain committed to growing in India and promoting sustainable mobility while showcasing India’s manufacturing prowess on a global stage.”

Flagging off the first 500 units of Citroën ë-C3 to Indonesia, Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, said, “This ‘Make in India’ Citroën e-C3 symbolises the strength of the Indian-French industrial cooperation and our mutual commitment towards achieving cleaner mobility at a global scale. Indeed, the Citroën e-C3’s journey materialises the core ambition of the strategic partnership between our two countries, as it was already highlighted in July by the French Minister for Ecological Transition, when he came to Chennai for the G20 summit. I am glad to observe that this car seems to be a success in the Indian market, with already a few thousands of it sold in the last year.”

