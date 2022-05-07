Christian Medical College to set up paediatric centre in Ranipet campus  

Memorandum of Understanding signed with two private firms

The Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings and Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, to set up a Paediatric Centre at its new campus in Ranipet.

According to a press release, the two companies have pledged ₹300 crore to set up a CMC Vellore Paediatric Specialty Centre. The centre will have 350 beds in its initial phase, covering a range of medical and surgical paediatric services. The new centre will be located in the Fairfax-Quess block on the CMC campus in Ranipet. Apart from treatment, the centre will also focus on training and research. “We believe that the paediatric specialisation is the next priority for our country,” said J. V. Peter, Director, CMC, Vellore.

Mr. Peter thanked Prem Watsa, chairman of Fairfax Financial Holdings, and Ajit Isaac, chairman, Quess, for their support and interest in positively impacting the lives of children with specialised healthcare needs.

The paediatric centre is a phase 2 project of the CMC’s Ranipet campus. The phase 1 project, to be commissioned in the next couple of months, would focus on comprehensive trauma care in order to address the recent epidemic of road traffic accidents, as well as to bring about locally relevant and comprehensive healthcare solutions for victims of accidents.

The campus will include 1,500 beds, a level 1 trauma Care Centre with six theatres for accident victims, quaternary care medical and surgical services, high-end radiology services, cardiac catheterization laboratories, 250 intensive care unit beds, a well-equipped blood storage and donor facility, 29 bone-marrow transplant unit beds, 50 dialysis beds, 35 operating theatres and state-of-the-art laboratory services.