Chitra Pournami Girivalam cancelled

The Chitra Pournami girivalam in Tiruvannamalai slated for Wednesday has been cancelled owing to the lockdown.

District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy said the public would not be allowed to take part in the 14-km procession or perform pooja at the temple on May 6. This is for the second time that the administration has cancelled girivalam programme.

The district witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases which increased from 16 to 27 on Monday. As many as 17 active cases are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospitals.