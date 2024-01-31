China’s threat to India would come from Sri Lanka, warns Vaiko

January 31, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Chennai

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko on Tuesday urged the Indian government to handle its relationship with Sri Lanka, considering the threat posed by China’s entry into the island nation.

Addressing an all-party meet chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Mr. Vaiko said China had constructed a port in Hambantota and the Indian government should realise that the threat to the country from China would emerge first from the south.

A statement from the party said that he also drew Mr. Rajnath Singh’s attention to the attack on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, stating that over 800 fishermen had been killed so far and there was no protection to their lives and belongings. He also used the occasion to launch an attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, accusing him of “blabbering on one issue or another.”

When Mr. Vaiko said Mr. Ravi had remarked that the country attained Independence because of Subhas Chandra Bose, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi said that the Governor had clarified his comments. “His comments have appeared in all newspapers and other media. Probably, the Minister has not read them,” Mr Vaiko said.

He further said that the Indian democracy was facing a major threat and would die if “Hindutva forces” succeeded in implementing one country, one election, one language and one religion.