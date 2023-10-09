Child rights camps to be held in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts in T.N.

October 09, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be organising grievance redressal camps in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts on October 12 and 13 respectively.

According to official sources, officials from the NCPCR will receive complaints of child rights violations during the camps. The camp will be held at the taluk office in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district on October 12, and at Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district on October 13.

NCPCR has been such organising these camps to make children aware about their rights, hear their grievances and resolve them.

On the day of the camp, an applicant can make a written submission to NCPCR with details of their grievances. The NCPCR officials will examine the complaint and prepare a summary of the complaint and send it to the concerned authority for redressal along with a proposal for further course of action.

Subsequently, the applicant will be given an opportunity to represent the matter, as per a press release.