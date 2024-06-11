GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child labour declining in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

He says the State government has a target to eradicate child labour in the State by 2025

Published - June 11, 2024 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Child labour has been declining in Tamil Nadu due to the steps being undertaken by the State government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday. In his message on the occasion of the World Day against Child Labour on June 12, Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government has a target to eradicate child labour in the State by 2025. “Now, considering the significance of the issue, the public and employers have been avoiding employing children as labourers,” Mr. Stalin said. District Collectors have been taking steps to declare districts free of child labour, he added.

