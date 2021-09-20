Child abducted from Pattravakkam traced, rescued in Nagpur

A special team of the city police traced a three-year-old child abducted from Pattravakkam and rescued the child at Nagpur Railway station within four hours from the lodging of a complaint by the parents.

Police said the child’s parents — Mithelsh, 23, and Meera Devi, 21, natives of Bihar, — have been staying with two children aged five and three on Mariamman Koil street in Pattravakkam. The couple was working in a private firm. On Saturday, when the couple returned home from work, the three year-old child was found missing. They searched at several places and later learnt that two persons, both natives of Madhya Pradesh staying on the terrace of the house, were also missing.

Mithelesh, father of the child lodged a complaint with the Ambattur Estate police on Sunday morning. A special team launched a search. The police collected the details of all north-bound trains from the city on the day of occurrence and spotted the train the two men from M.P. were travelling in with the child. Police quickly alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur and shared the photographs and other details of the child and the duo.

A special team led by the RPF inspector nabbed the duo at Nagpur Railway station. The child was rescued from them. The accused were identified as Shivkumar Noria alias Shibu, 22, and Monu Garibdas, 25, from Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh.

The team from Ambattur Estate have rushed to Nagpur to bring the rescued child and the accused to the city.