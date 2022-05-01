Chief Secretary takes part in Gram Sabha meetings
Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday took part in the Grama Sabha meetings of Naduveerapatti and Somangalam village panchayats in Kancheepuram district on the occasion of International Labour Day.
At the meetings, discussions were held on the budget for 2021-22, works undertaken, selection of beneficiaries for schemes of the Union and State governments: the ‘Namakku Naamey thittam’ and MGNREGA, among others. The Chief Secretary also honoured sanitary workers and others at the event, an official release said.
