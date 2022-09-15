Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme launch in Tamil Nadu | Scheme not a freebie, but duty of State to feed its children, says CM Stalin

The Hindu Bureau September 15, 2022 12:40 IST

CM Stalin launched the novel ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at Madurai

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out for students of Class I to V in government schools is not a freebie, in fact it is the foremost duty and responsibility of the State government to ensure its children are fed. Such schemes are the face of a government, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the launch of the novel ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ at the Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II in Simmakal, Madurai.

“While interacting with students recently in a programme at Chennai, I asked a few students why they appeared tired and if they had eaten. They said that they usually don’t eat in the morning, which struck a chord. Many officials and teachers affirmed the same. That spark led to the birth of the free breakfast scheme. Through this scheme, every student shall enter classrooms with their stomachs full,” he stated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is having breakfast with the students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II at Simmakal, during the inauguration of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The schoolchildren sat alongside the Chief Minister and broke their fast with a serving of vegetable rava khichdi, rava kesari and sambar – the menu for Thursdays. Students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II, having breakfast following the inauguration of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK History of the scheme The significant breakfast scheme has been rolled out after 102 years, when P. Theagaraya Chetty, the then President of the Corporation (Mayor) of the Justice Party approved the proposal to provide tiffin to students of a Corporation School at Thousand Lights, Chennai, said Mr. Stalin while tracing the history of providing food to government school students. The scheme, in due course, was improved upon by former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj who introduced mid-day meals for government primary schools, followed by former Chief Ministers M. G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, who extended the programme’s coverage to anganwadis, introduced boiled eggs and included variety meals respectively, he said. A book titled ‘Nootrandu Kanda Kalvi Puratchi,’ on the scheme was also released as part of the event. Also Read Tracing the history of Tamil Nadu’s mid-day meal scheme Further, he said that ₹12.75 is spent on a child everyday under the scheme. “In my view, money spent on schemes benefitting education and health sectors is beyond critical lenses,” he added. Mr. Stalin urged authorities to serve the children with utmost care and treat them as their own while he asked students to focus on their academics and to reach higher positions in life. “Education is the only asset that one cannot snatch away from you, hence students must study well without a worry since I am here to back you,” he said. The scheme will be rolled out across the State in 1,545 schools from September 16 in which a little over one lakh students would benefit, stated an official release. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the first copy of the book titled ‘Educational Revolution of a Century’ to M. Kamalathal, who has been selling idly for ₹1 for more than 30 years in Coimbatore, during the inauguration of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK The Chief Minister honoured M. Kamalathal, who sells idlis for ₹1 at her shop at Vadivelampalayam near Coimbatore for her selfless service rendered. Also Read | Breakfast at Kamalathal’s Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Rural Development R. Periakaruppan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor P. Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present. Meanwhile, at Chennai, commenting on the launch of the free breakfast scheme, AIADMK leader and former Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar, said there were several electoral promises such as the provision of ₹ 1,000 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme for the government staff which remained unimplemented. (with inputs from Chennai)



