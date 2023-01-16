HamberMenu
Chief Minister Stalin presents awards to scholars, writers and leaders

The Thanthai Periyar Award of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department for 2022 was presented to Kavignar Kali Poonguntran

January 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting an award to former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Chennai on Monday. Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu are also seen.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday presented various awards of the Tamil Development Department to scholars and leaders who contributed to the language, literature and social development.

The Thiruvalluvar Award for 2023 was given to Iraniyan N.K. Ponnusamy. Perarignar Anna Award for 2022 went to former minister S.N.M. Ubdayadullah, Perunthaivar Kamaraj Award to former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award to historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy, Bharathidasan Award to Wallajah Vallavan, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Award to Po. Velsamy, K.A.P. Viswanatham Award to poet Metha and Devaneya Pavanar Award to R. Mathivanan. The awards carry a ₹2 lakh cash prize, a gold medal and a certificate.

The Thanthai Periyar Award of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department for 2022 was presented to Kavignar Kali Poonguntran, and the Dr. Ambedkar Award of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department was given to writer S.V. Rajadurai. The two awards carry a ₹5 lakh cash prize, a gold medal and a certificate.

