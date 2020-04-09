Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister should clear the air on class 10 exams, says Vijayakant

DMDK leader Vijayakant on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to clarify and state clearly whether the class 10 board exams would be held or not.

“There is lot of confusion among teachers, students and parents on the issue. The Chief Minister should consult the School Education Department and come out with a clear statement,” he tweeted.

