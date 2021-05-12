Chief Minister appeals for contributions to fight COVID-19

They will be used exclusively for relief measures

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the general public, charitable institutions and corporates to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his appeal, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu was in the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The current wave has placed immense stress on the State’s health infrastructure and our people. My government has marshalled all its resources in combating this unprecedented challenge, to protect the lives and livelihood of the people,” he said.

The State government had imposed a complete lockdown to break the transmission chain, in spite of its impact on our economy, he pointed out. In this critical situation, the State needed additional resources to combat the second wave, in the backdrop of an economy struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic, he added.

“Crises always bring out the best in humanity. It is time for all of us to stand together and win this war. In this background, I make this personal appeal to all of you to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. I assure you that your contributions at this crucial juncture will be exclusively used for COVID-19 mitigation measures like oxygen generation and storage facilities, setting up of beds with oxygen, procurement of oxygen concentrators, RT-PCR kits, other life-saving drugs, vaccines and other equipment,” he said.

The details of donations received and expenditure incurred for the above measures from this fund will be made available in the public domain, he said. Such contributions will be entitled to 100% tax exemption under Section 80 (G) of the Income Tax Act. Foreign contributions by NRIs or foreign entities are exempted under section 50 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

“All contributions above ₹10 lakh from individuals and organisations will be acknowledged through the press and media release[s]. An official receipt will also be sent to all contributors,” he said.

Contributions can preferably be made electronically through internet banking or credit/debit cards on the website: https://ereceipt- .tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.htmlPayments through ECS/ NEFT/ RTGS can be made to the designated savings bank account of CMPRF at the Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat branch, Chennai – 600009; account number: 117201000000070; IFSC: IOBA0001172; MICR Code: 600020061; CMPRF PAN: AAAGC0038F.

For UPI payments, the VPA ID is tncmprf@iob. For further details, visit http://bit.ly/mkstalinrequest