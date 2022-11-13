Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram welcomes AICC’s statement on review of verdict on EWS reservation

P. Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday welcomed the statement of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) that the party would review the Supreme Court verdict on reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS).

He said on social media that the judgment on the reservation, which excluded SCs, STs and OBCs, had caused concern among people. “The reason is that, according to the Sinho Commission, SCs, STs and OBCs constituted 82 percent of the population below the poverty line. The poor form a class. Can the law exclude 82% of the poor? This is a question that must be examined objectively and dispassionately.”

Mr. Chidambaram’s statement comes after the Congress said that it commenced a “political review” of its position on the issue.


