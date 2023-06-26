HamberMenu
Chidambaram Natarajar temple’s dikshithars claim they are victims of a misinformation campaign

A press statement from the temple authorities stated that a former Dikshithar, along with a few of his supporters, had been engaging in erroneous propaganda; it urged HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu to not be taken in by this and ascertain the facts of the case before taking action

June 26, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
An inside view of the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district

An inside view of the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Pothu Dikshithars, hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of the Sri Sabanayagar (Natarajar) temple in Chidambaram, on Monday, claimed that a malicious disinformation campaign was being carried out by some elements, against the temple and the Dikshithars over the past few days, over the issue of offering worship from the Kanakasabhai mandapam in the temple.

In a press statement, G. Chandrasekhar, legal counsel of the Dikshithars said the system of restricting devotees from climbing atop the Kanakasabhai mandapam during important festivals has been in place since time immemorial. Accordingly, a notice board was put up in front of the mandapam informing devotees of the decision. Restricting devotees from climbing atop the Kanakasabhai mandapam was aimed at regulating the huge crowd of devotees during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival.

While there was no opposition from devotees, a former Dikshithar who was expelled from the committee along with a few of his supporters had been engaging in erroneous propaganda and spreading misinformation about the temple and the Dikshithars, Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged.

Mr. Chandrasekhar questioned the propriety of the T.N. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in issuing a government order over the offering of worship from the Kanakasabhai mandapam, particularly when the Department had no locus standi in respect of administration of the temple. “The HR and CE Department itself had no authority over the temple and it is indeed amusing that an official of the Department had issued a statement that she was obstructed from discharging her duty inside the temple premises,” he contended.

Mr. Chandrasekhar further said HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu had been wrongly informed by the Department over the decision to offer worship from the mandapam. This was very unfortunate and the Minister should know the actual facts in respect to the administration of the temple, he added.

