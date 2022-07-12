Chess Olympiad: Stalin visits Mamallapuram, reviews arrangements
Over 2,000 players from 187 countries are set to take part in the event
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Ministers and senior officials at Poonjeri in Mamallapuram near Chennai to review the arrangements being made for conducting the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence in the last week of this month.
Over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries are set to take part in the Olympiad. Several cultural programmes have been organised as part of the international event for which the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹92 crore.
Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, MP A. Raja, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the meeting..
