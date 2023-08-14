HamberMenu
Chennai water board sanctioned ₹54.60 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission

Sixty-six machineries, including 30 sewer mini jetting and desilting machines to be procured by the CMWSSB; water utility says about 220 machines in its possession were old and needed to be replaced

August 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of efforts to eradicate manual scavenging and promote mechanisation of sewer maintenance, the State government has given its administrative sanction to procure sewer cleaning machinery for ₹54.60 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sixty-six machines, including 30 sewer mini jetting and desilting machines, eight mini jet rodding machines, 10 jetting-cum-suction machines, 10 super sucker machines with blower pump and Derrick arm and eight super sucker machines (blower type) with jetting machines are to be procured.

A government order to this effect was issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department last week. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) caters to the needs of 85.66 lakh population and maintains about 5,055 km length of water line and 4,149 km sewer line.

As per the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act 2013)”, the water board is taking steps to mechanise the system of sewer cleaning using state-of-the-art equipment and making the transition from manual to mechanised sewer maintenance in a phased manner.

According to the water board, of the 537 sewer machines in operation, about 220 were over eight years old and needed to be replaced.

