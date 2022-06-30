Chennai South GST Commissionerate realises ₹1,626.49 cr. so far in 2022-23

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 00:37 IST

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 00:37 IST

It is up 48.56% from ₹1,094.77 crore in the same period in 2021-22

It is up 48.56% from ₹1,094.77 crore in the same period in 2021-22

The Chennai South GST Commissionerate has realised ₹1,626.49 crore in cash payments in the financial year 2022-23 (till May this year), up 48.56% from ₹1,094.77 crore realised in the same period in 2021-22. The Chennai South GST Commissionerate has over 30,000 taxpayers under its jurisdiction. The major sectors accounting for the revenue are motor vehicles, industrial tools and machinery, courier services, insurance services and electrical and electronic products, among others. According to the press note issued by Sudha Koka, Commissioner of Central Excise and GST, Chennai South Commissionerate, on the eve of the fifth GST Day, the unit had realised ₹5,412 crore in tax revenue during the financial year 2021-22, up 25.24% from ₹4,321.47 crore in 2020-21. It accounted for 13.17% of the total revenue of ₹41,090 crore of the Tamil Nadu Zone in 2021-22.



Our code of editorial values