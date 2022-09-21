Chennai hospital to conduct pre-cancerous lesion checks to mark Rose Day today

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 20:35 IST

MedIndia Hospital will launch PreCanCheck (pre-cancerous lesions check up) to mark Rose Day on September 22.

On that day, 12-year-old Melinda Rose of Canada had been diagnosed with Askin’s tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

Hospital chairman T.S. Chandrasekar said the decision followed Indian Medical Council of Research data that four of the seven cancers of the digestive cancers, namely that of oesophagus, mouth, stomach, and liver, have the highest incidence in India. Gastroenterologists can identify precancerous lesions through investigations such as blood tests, ultrasound, endoscopy, colonoscopy and tumour markers and curb them, he said.

The hospital will offer free medical consultation and 20% subsidy in tests for a year until August 2023.

People may register from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days by calling the hospital AT 044-28312345 or toll-free digestive diseases helpline 12789.