Chennai has become ganja capital of Tamil Nadu, claims Annamalai

Crimes have increased in the State since the DMK came to power: BJP State president Annamalai

Chennai has become the ganja capital of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin does not have the capability to address the problem, which is destroying an entire generation of youngsters, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai alleged in Chennai on Sunday.

Speaking at an event to explain the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Central government in the past eight years, Mr. Annamalai said the party was requesting the Tamil Nadu police department to work for the citizens of the State and prevent drug abuse, murders, rapes, chain snatching and other crimes ‘instead of working for the DMK’.

Mr. Annamalai claimed that the Chief Minister wanted to become a “kutty Modi” [miniature version of Mr. Modi]. “But to become like him, you need to work tirelessly like him, be honest like him, think about the common citizens and more importantly work individually without your family,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Stating that crimes had increased since the DMK came to power in the State, Mr. Annamalai said everyone was complaining about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer raj’. “Everyone is saying he has taken law in to his own hands. Yes, he has. That is why in U.P. any woman can walk alone without any fear even at 2 a.m. If anyone dares to touch them, their hands won’t be there. More importantly, their houses will not be there,” he said.

He said the BJP would win at least 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and the party cadre needed to work hard for that. “We will be happy if we win all 39 seats,” he said.

Centre’s schemes

Union Minister of State L. Murugan, listing various schemes of the Central government, said Tamil Nadu had got 11 medical colleges, an AIIMS in Madurai and the Defence Corridor among many other schemes. He believed Mr. Stalin was not competent to talk about social justice.

“Are there any MLAs from the SC/ST community holding any major portfolio in his government? They do not have the confidence in people from these communities nor can anyone in the party stand up and ask the leadership why they aren’t given any plum portfolios,” he claimed.

P. Sudhakar Reddy, national co-incharge, Tamil Nadu BJP, said it was “time to throw out the undemocratic, corrupt and unconstitutional rule of DMK government.”