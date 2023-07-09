HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From now, Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express to halt at Jolarpet railway station

A long-pending demand of commuters in Tirupattur district has come to an end as the train will halt at the station from Sunday. Prior to the provision of the stoppage at Jolarpet, commuters had to travel to Katpadi railway station, the only station where the Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express used to halt enroute, a distance of 86 km from Jolarpet, to board the express train

July 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
 Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express at Jolarpet railway station on Sunday. C.N. Annadurai, Tiruvannamalai MP and A. Nallathambi, Tirupattur MLA were also seen. 

 Jolarpet MLA K. Devaraji speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express at Jolarpet railway station on Sunday. C.N. Annadurai, Tiruvannamalai MP and A. Nallathambi, Tirupattur MLA were also seen.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A long-standing demand of commuters in Tirupattur district has come to an end as the Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express will halt at the railway station in Jolarpet town in Tirupattur from Sunday.

As a mark of the event, C.N. Annadurai, Member of Parliament (Tiruvannamalai constituency), K. Devaraji and A. Nallathambi, MLAs for Jolarpet and Tirupattur, flagged off the express train at Jolarpet railway station on Sunday evening in the presence of C.V. Kuppusamy, Station Manager (in-charge). However, a verbal spat broke out between the DMK and the BJP cadre at the railway station over the flagging off of the train. The Jolarpet police pacified the cadre of both the parties. 

The stoppage at Jolarpet railway station was a long-pending demand of commuters from big towns like Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham and Pernambut. “It’s a big relief for the local commuters as they can board the express train on time easily. The train will stop at the station for one minute,” K. Sekar, Station Manager (SM), Jolarpet, told The Hindu.  

Prior to the stoppage at Jolarpet, commuters from these towns had to travel to Katpadi railway station, the only station where the Chennai - Bengaluru Shatabdi Express used to halt enroute. As a result, they had to travel to Katpadi railway station, a distance of 86 km from Jolarpet, to board the express train.

Railway officials said that as per schedule, the Shatabdi Express towards Bengaluru will halt at 8.14 p.m. on platform one at Jolarpet railway station. While returning to Chennai, the train will halt at 7.49 a.m. next morning at the station. Depending on availability of the platform, the train will halt at 2 or 4 or 5 platforms during its return to Chennai.

At present, more than 120 express trains halt at Jolarpet railway station every day. On an average, over 30,000 commuters use the railway station daily. Commuters said that many long-distance trains on the route do not halt at the railway station despite repeated requests made to the Southern Railway.

Some of the express trains that do not halt at the railway station, include Vande Bharat Chennai - Coimbatore; Vande Bharat Chennai - Mysore; Trivandrum to Chennai; Madurai - Chennai and Nizamuddin Express. Efforts should be taken to provide a halt to these express trains at Jolarpet railway station, the residents said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.