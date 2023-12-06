‘Chennai and nearby districts are reeling under floodwater’

December 06, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday said Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts were “reeling under floodwater.”

Addressing the media after visiting flood-hit parts of Assembly constituencies of T. Nagar, Virugambakkam and Velachery, Mr. Palaniswami gave an account of flooding in Varadarajapuram of Mudichur; Kallukuttai and K.P.K. Nagar in Sholinganallur; Tansi Nagar in Velachery; and Gandhi Nagar in Virugambakkam.

According to him, 5,000 houses in West Mambalam were under water. “They [the ruling party] said that the ₹4,000-crore project, when implemented, will lead to zero inundation. But, now, you are having neck-deep water.”

He described as “utter lie” the statement of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that power supply had been restored in 75% of Chennai. Criticising the DMK regime for making “only announcements and no follow-up,” he said had the government properly implemented a project mooted during the previous AIADMK government, the impact of inundation would have been less.

He said storm-water drains in many places were not well-networked.