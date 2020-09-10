Checks conducted at fuel outlets

Following the e-chip scam in Telangana where fuel was siphoned off by pump attendants, oil companies in the State have begun conducting checks at retail outlets for any malpractice.

“We are visiting fuel outlets, opening the dispensing units and checking for supply quantity. In Telangana, the automation systems were not impacted in any way. They had inserted an e-chip to show false quantity in the meter to hoodwink the customers,” explained an oil company official.

There are around 4,600 fuel outlets in the State and each of them has at least four dispensing nozzles. Inter-disciplinary committees are being sent to outlets to make the checks.