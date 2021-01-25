‘Check possibility of excavation at Uzhakudi’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central and the State governments to inspect a site in Uzhakudi village in Thoothukudi district to ascertain if an archaeological excavation could be carried out there and file a report before it.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi sought the response from the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Kamaraj of Thoothukudi district who claimed that the site was of historical importance.
He said that Uzhakudi was situated on the eastern bank of the Thamirabarani and was located 38 km away from Thoothukudi. He said that megalithic stones were discovered in a hill abutting the village by local residents. The petitioner claimed that menhirs were erected in memory of some kings and chieftains. He said that the stones were 13 feet tall and could date back to 1000 BC.
The site was close to the other famous archaeological sites like Adichanallur, Sivagalai and Korkai, and the authorities concerned must conduct an archaeological excavation at the site and declare Uzhakudi a protected area, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath