‘Check possibility of excavation at Uzhakudi’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central and the State governments to inspect a site in Uzhakudi village in Thoothukudi district to ascertain if an archaeological excavation could be carried out there and file a report before it.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi sought the response from the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Kamaraj of Thoothukudi district who claimed that the site was of historical importance.

He said that Uzhakudi was situated on the eastern bank of the Thamirabarani and was located 38 km away from Thoothukudi. He said that megalithic stones were discovered in a hill abutting the village by local residents. The petitioner claimed that menhirs were erected in memory of some kings and chieftains. He said that the stones were 13 feet tall and could date back to 1000 BC.

The site was close to the other famous archaeological sites like Adichanallur, Sivagalai and Korkai, and the authorities concerned must conduct an archaeological excavation at the site and declare Uzhakudi a protected area, he said.