Tamil Nadu

Charred body of woman found near Villupuram

The burnt body of a woman was found on the riverbed of Malataru, a tributary of Thenpennaiar River at Thiruvennainallur near Villupuram on Wednesday. According to police, the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained as the body was burnt beyond recognition.

Police said the body of the victim believed, to be in the age group of 25-30 years, was found on the dry riverbed. Passers-by alerted the police.

Police suspect that the body was dumped into the riverbed after the woman was murdered. The body has been sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered.


