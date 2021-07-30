Tamil Nadu

Chargesheet filed against former Special DGP in harassment case

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department filed a chargesheet at a court here on Thursday against a former Special Director-General of Police accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer.

According to the prosecution, the chargesheet was filed at the chief judicial magistrate court.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002. The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman officer while she was going to Chennai to file a complaint.

The CB-CID has recommended departmental action against the then IGP, Central Zone; the then DIG, Tiruchi range; the then Superintendent of Police, Automation; and the then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, on charges of either trying to persuade the victim to compromise or not informing superior officers about the incident.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had in suo motu proceedings barred the media from naming the accused and the affected woman SP.


