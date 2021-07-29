Charge sheet filed against former Special DGP in sexual harassment case

In February, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A, 341, section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on July 29 filed a charge sheet in a local court in Villupuram against a former Special Director General of Police (DGP) accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer.

According to prosecution, the charge sheet, running into 400 pages, was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court by CB-CID Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Gomathi.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (1) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.