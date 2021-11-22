Changes in train services

Following landslip in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section, the Southern Railway has made certain changes in the pattern of train services.

Train No. 06426/06427 Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Express, Train No. 06425 Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram Express and Train No. 06435 Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Express are fully cancelled on Tuesday.

Train No.16730 Punalur–Madurai Junction Express scheduled to leave Punalur at 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli and will leave Tirunelveli at the rescheduled time of 4 a.m on Wednesday.

Eighteen other trains have been partially cancelled between various sections, according to statement.