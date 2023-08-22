HamberMenu
Champions of Chennai awards presented

So far, KSA Trust, which was established in 2013 has recognised 61 outstanding individuals and organisations

August 22, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

KSA Trust’s Champions of Chennai awards were presented recently.

The non-profit organisation honoured seven persons who made a difference in the fields of art and culture, education, enterprise, healthcare, social initiative, science, and sports.

Chief guest V. Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, presented the awards. So far, KSA Trust, which was established in 2013 has recognised 61 outstanding individuals and organisations. The awardees were presented a trophy and citation. The winners’ inspirational stories were detailed in www.championsofchennai.org.

Architect Thirupurasundarai Sevval for arts and culture; quiz master Navin Jayakumar for education; Adyar Ananda Bhavan Sweets India for enterprise; nephrologist Rajan Ravichandran for healthcare; S. Vidyaakar of Udhavum Karangal for social initiative; and Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao, who established SDAT-AKG Table Tennis Development Centre, received the awards at an event.

