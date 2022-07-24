‘Centre yet to provide response in passport scam case’

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said the Q branch of Madurai would soon complete investigation and file a final report against 41 accused in connection with the passport scam in the court.

A press release said, “The State government also submitted documents on March 10, 2022, in response to the clarifications raised by the External Affairs Ministry. But no response has been received yet from the Ministry on our request,” the government explained.

The State government also pointed out that the Madurai Collector had granted permission for taking action against officials, who were involved in the scam. Cases has been filed against 39 persons under section 15 of the Passport Act.