Centre won’t be silent when BJP cadre are arrested: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday wondered whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was silently endorsing the comments made by his party MP A. Raja against Hindus.

He alleged that the Dravidian Model was just an attempt to erase the identity of Tamils.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that Mr. Raja’s statement would divide Tamils in the State and lead to religious conversion. “The Chief Minister’s silence proves that Mr. Raja, who repeated the comments at another meeting, hurting the feelings of 100 crore Tamilians living across the world, had his approval,” he claimed.

Wondering whether senior leaders like Duraimurugan and T.R. Baalu and over 95% of the party cadre who had religious beliefs endorsed Mr. Raja’s comments, Mr. Annamalai said the government was arresting BJP leaders in the State who were raising their voice against such comments.

He warned that the BJP government at the Centre will not silently watch the DMK government arrest the party’s cadre in Tamil Nadu. He said the people of the State will teach the DMK a fitting lesson once the BJP’s yatra begins in Coimbatore on September 26.