Centre should intervene to stop demolition of temples in Sri Lanka: VCK leader

November 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said the BJP-led Union government should intervene to stop the “demolition of ancient Hindu temples” in northern and north-eastern parts of Sri Lanka and attempts to replace them with Buddhist monasteries.

Speaking to mediapersons after opening a district office of the party in Tiruvannamalai, he said despite the national party portraying itself as the protector of Hindus and temples in the world, the BJP has remained a silent spectator to the demolition of Hindu temples in the island nation. “Such imposition of Sinhalese Buddhist character on Hindus by destroying their cultural identity is condemnable,” he said.

Adverting to other issues, the VCK leader said along with national leaders, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will deliver a special address at the State-level conference on victorious democracy, which will be organised by the VCK, in Tiruchi on December 23. The INDIA bloc partners, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja will address the conference. The event will be a precursor to the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024. “Congress will secure a comfortable majority in the five Assembly elections (for which elections were held now). Similarly, the INDIA coalition will win the Lok Sabha elections and dethrone the BJP government at the Centre,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Appreciating the efforts taken by the State government during the northeast monsoon, Mr. Thirumavalavan, who is also an MP (Chidambaram), said Mr. Stalin has directed ministers, officials to undertake relief works in rain-affected areas in the State, including in big cities like Chennai on a war-footing.

The VCK leader also thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the demand of his party by erecting a memorial in honour of social reformer Ayothidasa Pandithar (1845-1914) in Chennai. The memorial, which was announced in the Assembly in 2021, will be unveiled by the Chief Minister on December 1. He also wished Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakant a speedy recovery.