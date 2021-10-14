Centre, courts watching what is happening in T.N.: Annamalai

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday alleged that the State Election Commission indulged in political bias favouring the ruling DMK in the recently concluded rural local bodies polls in nine newly carved out districts.

In a statement, he said the DMK’s victory was ‘temporary’ and that the Central government and courts were watching what is happening in Tamil Nadu.

He claimed people are upset that the State Election Commission and the police “joined hands and worked hard to ensure the ruling DMK’s victory in the polls.”

‘Cameras an eyewash’

“The security cameras placed in polling booths, rooms where the ballot boxes are placed and at counting centres were an eye wash. Many cameras did not function,” Mr. Annamalai alleged.

“Counting was delayed in many places and other party members were sent out in some places and the final count was changed to favour the ruling party. In some places, those who won were declared as losers,” Mr. Annamalai claimed.