Centre appoints experts to study COVID-19 situation in Puducherry

The Union Health Ministry has set up a three-member team of experts from Jipmer to review and help in the clinical management of the COVID-19 situation in Puducherry.
This follows Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi reaching out to the Centre for help in controlling the worsening COVID situation in the Union Territory.
The team’s mandate is to undertake visits to all districts and containment zones and review the public health measures, infection prevention and control practices and clinical management protocol under implementation, according to a communication shared with the media by Ms. Bedi.
The Jipmer team comprises Sonali Sarkar, head of community medicine, S. Sujatha, professor of microbiology and Saka Vinod Kumar, professor of respiratory medicine.
The team will also submit a daily report of activities undertaken to the Health Department of Puducherry with a copy to the joint secretary (public health), Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry by email.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath