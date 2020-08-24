Centre appoints experts to study COVID-19 situation in Puducherry

The Union Health Ministry has set up a three-member team of experts from Jipmer to review and help in the clinical management of the COVID-19 situation in Puducherry.

This follows Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi reaching out to the Centre for help in controlling the worsening COVID situation in the Union Territory.

The team’s mandate is to undertake visits to all districts and containment zones and review the public health measures, infection prevention and control practices and clinical management protocol under implementation, according to a communication shared with the media by Ms. Bedi.

The Jipmer team comprises Sonali Sarkar, head of community medicine, S. Sujatha, professor of microbiology and Saka Vinod Kumar, professor of respiratory medicine.

The team will also submit a daily report of activities undertaken to the Health Department of Puducherry with a copy to the joint secretary (public health), Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry by email.