Tamil Nadu

CBFC says film advertisements must carry film certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Tuesday, said film producers must carry the category of certificate granted to a film in all advertisements after the date of certification. A press release issued by D. Balamurali, Regional Officer, CBFC, Chennai, said that the rating granted to the film such as ‘U/A’, ‘A’ or ‘S’ should appear in all advertisements under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rule 1983 u/s 38.

The release added that it is mandatory for the producer to carry the category of certificate granted to a film in the film’s advertisements in newspapers, wall posters, handbills and other media after the date of certification. The Regional Officer warned that non- compliance to this statutory provision may invite action. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 1:08:15 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cbfc-says-film-advertisements-must-carry-film-certification/article65997804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY