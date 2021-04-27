CB-CID to probe murder of remand prisoner

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) would probe the murder of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano inside Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates.

Earlier, the State had informed the court that following the incident, six prison staff had been suspended and seven inmates were arrested.

An FIR was registered and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were included, the court was informed. The petition was filed by A. Pavanasam, father of Muthu Mano, who sought a thorough probe into the murder.

Justice G.Ilangovan adjourned the hearing in the case till June.