CB-CID seeks custody of Mugilan

The Crime Branch-CID on Monday filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate-I, seeking three-day custody of activist Mugilan, who has been accused in a rape case.
Mugilan, who objected to the plea of the CB CID, told the Judicial Magistrate C. Vijay Karthick that the police had brought him to the court without informing the reason. Hence, he could not arrange an advocate for presenting his views. He also alleged that he was tortured at the Tiruchi Central Prison.
After hearing Mugilan views, the JM adjourned the hearing for Tuesday.
