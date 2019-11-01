Cauvery authority nod mandatory for Mekedatu reservoir: Central Water Commission Chief Engineer

A no-objection certificate from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is a prerequisite for the construction of a reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by Karnataka, said Navin Kumar, Chairman, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and Chief Engineer of the Central Water Commission, on Thursday.

“Without the NOC from the CWMA, the project cannot be considered by the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, whose concurrence is mandatory for a project on any inter-State river. The Central Water Commission, while giving the go-ahead to Karnataka for preparing the detailed project report for the reservoir at Mekedatu, has made it clear that the NOC from the CWMA is a prerequisite,” Mr. Kumar said.

“However, the issue is before the CWMA and will be considered on merit when the next meeting of the authority is held,” he told reporters after the 19th meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. He said the meeting reviewed the meteorological situation in the Cauvery basin based on data presented by the India Meteorological Department.

“The committee noted with satisfaction that cumulative inflows into the eight designated reservoirs in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and cumulative observed flows at Biligundlu and the seven contact points in Karaikal region were comfortable as of today,” he said.

“Overall, the situation in the Cauvery basin was found to be satisfactory,” he added. There was no need to issue any directions as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry did not place any demand, he added.

Surplus inflows

When pointed out that Karnataka has been releasing only the surplus flows and the Tamil Nadu farmers had been demanding that this should not be taken into account while calculating the quantum of monthly water released by Karnataka as per the Supreme Court directive, Mr.Kumar said the issue has already been raised by the Tamil Nadu government and was under discussion before the CWMA.

When pointed out that Tamil Nadu had got poor inflows in June and July, Mr.Kumar said the inflows into Karnataka dams were not normal then. “Whatever directions were issued by the committee, based on the actual inflows, were implemented by Karnataka,” he maintained.

When asked about the Tamil Nadu farmers’ demand to ensure the release of monthly quota of water from Karnataka, he said, “We are here to see that the decision of Supreme Court is implemented and all members are working in that direction. We have been able to implement the mandate given to us without any difficulty. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have implemented whatever directions were issued by the committee so far,” he maintained.

Mr.Kumar disclosed that it was “tentatively” decided that the next meeting of the CWRC would be held in New Delhi on November 14.

Earlier, Mr.Kumar and other members of the CWRC visited the Grand Anicut to “appreciate the distribution system of the delta region.” The committee also met representatives of a few farmers’ associations. Mr.Kumar said their demands would be discussed at the next meeting.